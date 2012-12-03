Olympic theme for this year's Shelter Island 10K race

Get out your running shoes and start training. It may only be March, but before you know it, the 33rd annual Shelter Island 10k Run/Walk will be on the horizon. This year’s date is Saturday June 16, and organizers have decided the theme of the event this year will be “Celebrate London 2012.”

That’s a reference of the Summer Olympics, in which Shelter Island’s Amanda Clark and her sailing partner Sarah Lihan will be competing in the women’s 470 races. This is Ms. Clark’s second bid for an Olympic medal as a U.S. sailing competitor and likely to be her last, she has said.

Ms. Clark’s and Ms. Lihan’s Team GoSail won’t profit from the Shelter Island 10k — this year’s profits will again go to the Shelter Island 10k Community Fund, East End Hospice and Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch — Ms. Clark’s supporters will be selling T-shirts and other paraphernalia to raise money for the team, according to 10k race director Mary Ellen Adipietro.

Approximately1,200 runners are expected to descend on the Island for the race and another 200 are anticipated to participate in the simultaneous 5k walk.

Among the former Olympic stars who will be on hand for this year’s 10k are headliners Frank Shorter and Joan Benoit Samuelson.

Mr. Shorter won the gold medal in the 1972 Munich Olympics marathon and has been credited by USA Track and Field as being the driving force in distance running in the United States. He was elected to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame in 1984.

Ms. Benoit Samuelson won gold in the first women’s marathon at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and won the Boston Marathon in 1979 and 1983, the second time, breaking a world record.

Perennial favorite Bill Rodgers, four-time winner of both the Boston and New York Marathons between 1975 and 1980, and winner of 22 marathons in his overall career, will be back again for the Shelter Island race.

Keith Brantly, another accomplished runner whose career has spanned three decades and includes participation in the 1996 Olympics, will also be on hand.

To register for the Shelter Island 10k Run/Walk, visit the website at www.shelterislandrun.com.

A full story on the 10k will appear in the March 15 Reporter.