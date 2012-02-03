Nonconforming or not, Zoning Board wants its say

It’s not enough for the Shelter Island Town Board to address issues affecting expansions of nonconforming businesses in residential districts. Doug Matz, chairman of the town’s Zoning Board of Appeals, wants guidelines that would trigger decisions by his board on expansions whether or not they’re nonconforming.

He and other ZBA members are expected to weigh in at a Town Board public hearing slated for 4:50 p.m. March 16, and ask for a resolution that would address all expansions to assure local control of all such issues.

“When businesses are expanding, there does have to be public discussion,” ZBA member Patricia Shillingburg said.

HEARINGS

Shelter Island Heights neighbors aren’t complaining, but the ZBA has concerns about parking if it allows Veronique Boucher to construct an addition to her house at 8 Sylvan Place.

Ms. Boucher and her architect, Michael Rubin, are asking for variances that would allow for 54.5 percent lot coverage, when 40 percent is stipulated in the code. The applicant would also need front, side and rear setback variances to accommodate first and second floor additions to the structure, relocate an air conditioning unit and provide pathways and terraces on the property.

But what concerned ZBA member William Johnston III was that the property provides only one small parking space in an area where summer parking is at a premium.

“We have to consider your needs, but we have to consider when you’re not in this house anymore,” Mr. Matz said. He asked Mr. Rubin for revised drawings that more clearly show why there’s a need for 54 percent lot coverage when the original application had sought only 43 percent lot coverage. It was unclear if those who want to comment in writing have until the end of business on March 14 to submit their comments to the ZBA.

Similarly, those interested in weighing in on a proposal from Thomas and Suzannah Carrier of 17 Spring Garden Avenue have until March 14 to submit written comments about a request for a special permit that would enable the owners to alter their nonconforming structure by building a second-story living area over the existing dwelling.

A full ZBA story will appear in the March 8 Shelter Island Reporter.