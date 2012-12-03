New Assembly redistricting plan groups Shelter Island with South Fork

A newly revised set of New York State Assembly District maps places Shelter Island in the South Fork’s Assembly District and keeps Southold in the same district as Riverhead.

An earlier proposal released by the state last month would have put both Southold and Shelter Island in the South Fork district represented by Assemblyman Fred Thiele (I-Sag Harbor). The revised plan keeps Shelter Island with the South Fork.

“This is great for Shelter Island,” commented Supervisor Jim Dougherty. Referring to South Fork Assemblyman Fred W. Thiele Jr. (I – Sag Harbor), he added, “We all happily welcome Fred back to the fold — he never really left in our view — and look forward to working with him and his wonderful staff as we present and advocate for Shelter Island’s agenda. I realize it’s not over until it’s over but I am very confident as it is clearly the way the 1st and 2nd Districts should be drawn.”

Mr. Thiele was Shelter Island’s county legislator in the late 1980s before he was elected as Southampton Town supervisor.

The first plan to redraw districts lines so that Southold and Shelter Island were no longer grouped with Riverhead but with the South Fork was opposed by many political leaders. They said the North Fork’s voice should not be divided in the state legislature.

The new proposal would rename Assemblyman Dan Losquadro’s (R-Shoreham) district, which currently includes Southold, Shelter Island, Riverhead and northeastern Brookhaven, from the First to the Second Assembly District. Mr. Thiele’s district, currently the Second Assembly District, would be renamed the First Assembly District.

“I look forward to representing the new First Assembly District; 98% of the district includes areas I already represent,” said Mr. Thiele in a release issued Monday. “Shelter Island, which will be added to my district, was part of my county legislative district in the late 1980’s. I have continued to work with Shelter Island on many regional issues and look forward to representing them again. Further, I am pleased that the redistricting task force listened to public opinion and kept Southold in the current district with northeast Brookhaven and Riverhead, as I had requested.”

Mr. Losquadro was not immediately available for comment.

Redistricting occurs every 10 years to reflect population statistics gathered during the U.S. Census.

byoung@timesreview.com