Movies at the Library: A classic plays on Shelter Island

Movies at the Library (at the firehouse) will present one of the finest films every produced, “Inherit the Wind,” next Tuesday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at the Center firehouse cinema upstairs.

Directed by Stanley Kramer, this superb film is based on the stage play of the notorious Scopes monkey trial.

A biology teacher is put on trial for teaching the theory of evolution; the courtroom battle that actually took place between Clarence Darrow and William Jennings Bryan could not have been more powerful or stimulating than the acting battle put on by two of America’s most respected actors — Spencer Tracy and Frederic March.

There are so many reasons to see “Inherit the Wind” — a brilliant script; lighting and design that faithfully captures the atmosphere of early 20th century mid-America; courtroom drama, always fascinating; a timely subject, an issue that still pervades our culture; and, most compelling, outstanding, unforgettable acting.

Do not miss this wonderful American classic next Tuesday. As always, popcorn and free bottled water will accompany the drama. See you at the movies.