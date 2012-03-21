Moveable Museum of Natural History rolls to the North Fork

Local students won’t have to travel to New York City to see exhibits from the American Museum of Natural History, thanks to a new mobile exhibit that will soon be touring schools throughout Suffolk County.

The “Moveable Museum,” a 37-foot long Winnebago retrofitted as a 250-square-foot exhibition space, was donated to the Suffolk County Historical Society in Riverhead by the New York City museum.

The bus arrived in Riverhead Friday and is being stored at the town’s highway department yard.

The walk-in exhibit, currently designed to teach about nomadic cultures, has interactive exhibits that school children can engage with. The exhibit will go on tour to bring two-day programs to community events and schools throughout Suffolk County, officials said.

“We’re thrilled with this generous gift from the American Museum of Natural History,” said the Suffolk County Historical Society’s executive director, Kathyrn Curran. “The Moveable Museum program will allow us to bring eductional programming from the [historical society] out to the community in a fun, interactive and instructive manner.”

The Suffolk County Historical Society is currently seeking sponsors for the Moveable Museum, and will hire two part-time educators to manage its rotating exhibits. Sponsors interested in helping the project can contact the Society at (631) 727-2881 x101.

A schedule of school visits has not yet been determined.

psquire@timesreview.com