Military vehicles travel through North Fork; reports of sub off Plum Island add to mystery

Welcome to Fort Southold.

Multiple armored personnel carriers were spotted driving through the North Fork Friday morning, according to several eyewitnesses.

About six or seven vehicles were spotted at about 9:40 a.m. traveling east on North Road in Mattituck. The armored carriers were also spotted around 12:30 p.m. in Calverton traveling westbound.

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell said he had seen four or five armored vehicles pass him on Main Road in Southold on his way to work this morning. Town police have been trying to learn where the vehicles came from, he said.

Witnesses also have reported seeing a submarine off Orient Point. Coast Guard officials at the New London station said a U.S. submarine sailed through the area this morning on a routine trip to be resupplied. The submarine docked at the Naval Base in New London at around 9:30 a.m. and left the base at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“They’re just sort of zipping around,” Mr. Russell said about the military vehicles. “Nobody knows what they’re doing. It’s just another day in Southold.”

The U.S. National Guard did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

A Southold Police Department spokesperson the department was unaware of any military activity and East End Congressman Tim Bishop’s office had no information.

As for the submarine, “It’s a frequent thing for them to come in for supplies,” said Coast Guard Petty Officer Jeff Murphy. “That’s a very normal occurrence to have happen.”

If you saw one of the vehicles, tell us about it in the comment section below.

Suffolk Times editor Tim Kelly and reporter Jennifer Gustavson contributed to this report.