Men's Bowling: Mitchell and Kretz named Bowlers of the Week

Week 22 started with the Legionnaires and the Under Achievers facing off. In the end, the ‘Naires were seven-point winners. Apparently Mike Loriz has had his wounds healed as he rolled 81 pins over his average, just missing Bowler of the Week honors. In the last column, I mentioned that Mike Roesch rolled two gutter balls with two shots. Actually, due to the Commander’s chicken scratch, I read his notes wrong. It was one throw going into the left gutter and coming out, crossing the lanes and into the right gutter. All pins were safe on that shot. For the Achievers, Tom Kretz picked up the 2-7 split.

The Terms got hammered in their 8-point loss to the Holy Rollers. The Rollers rolled the second high series of 2977, which included the high game of 1046.

Mike Mitchell took the reins for the Rollers this week, rolling 83 pins over his average and earning Bowler of the Week honors. The Terms rolled the second high team game of 1035. Gunnar Wissemann rolled second high game of 203.

Rolling the high team series of 3004, the Pharms were 11-point winners over the Misfits. Stanley Beckwith rolled the third high series of 471. Not much more to say about that game.

Ending the week were the Clippers and TBalls with the Clips taking the 7-point win.

Once again, Kevin Lechmanski came through for his team, rolling the high series of 548, including the high game of 204. The Clips rolled the third high team series of 2964 while the TBalls rolled the third high team game of 1026. For the TBalls, Denny Clark rolled the second high series of 516 and third high game of 198. The week ended with five teams having a chance for one of the playoff spots.

Week 23 started with the Misfits just giving away 11 points to the Clippers. The Clips still came to bowl despite the freebie and they rolled the high team series of 3027, which included second high game of 1044. With Kevin a bit subdued on this night, Rob Brewer took over, rolling a third high series of 519 that included a third high game of 185. Also for the Clips, the old Silver Fox, Artie Springer, rubbed out a high game of 209.

Also getting an 11-point gift this week was the Pharms. With their 11-point loss, the TBalls knocked themselves out of playoff contention. The Pharms rolled the second high series of 3004. Greg Ofrias, in a cameo appearance, picked up the 5-7-9 split.

Gunnar Wissemann scored one for the Fatherland and the Terminators, rolling the high series of 528, including the second high game of 206. The Terms ended up with an 8-point win over the Achievers. For the Achievers, Tom Kretz put up a fight, rolling the second high series of 523. Being more of a sandbagger, Tom rolled 115 pins over his average and earned this week’s Bowler of the Week honors. The Terms rolled the third high team series of 2962, which included the high game of 1058.

With their 8-point win over the ‘Naires, the Rollers remain in playoff contention. Commander Mike again had a good night as he rolled 95 pins over his average. Just like Tiger, Mike is making a comeback. Unfortunately for his team, it is a little too little and a little too late. Alan Shaw can put his pocket shot in the closet now for the year. Hopefully, by next season he’ll forget where he stored it.

With the final position round coming up, four teams will be going for the three playoff slots. Actually the top two teams are shoo-ins; the Pharms and the Rollers will fight it out for that third slot.

Week 22 and 23 Team Standings

Team Won Lost Pct.

Dory Terminators 170 83 .671

Louie’s Clippers 163 90 .644

Pharmaceuticals 141 112 .557

Holy Rollers 139 114 .549

Thunderballs 126 127 .498

Misfits 102 151 .403

Under Achievers 94 159 .371

Legionnaires 77 176 .304