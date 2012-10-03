LIVE: Shelter Island falls 58-31 in Class D Regional Finals

The Shelter Island girls basketball team’s season came to an end Saturday afternoon after a 58-31 loss against Livingston Manor in the Class D Regional Finals at Farmingdale State College.

The Indians got off to a strong start behind senior Kelsey McGayhey and led 10-5 in the final minute of the first quarter. But the Wildcats scored five points in the final 50 seconds to tie the game and they carried the momentum into the second quarter.

The Wildcats outscored the Indians 20-5 in the second and never looked back.

Livingston junior Samantha Scott poured in a game-high 21 points. McGayhey led the Indians with 14 points.

The Wildcats advance to the state final four next weekend in Troy.

Below is a live blog from the game: