Letters to the Editor: Week of March 8, 2012

Tribute to Alex

To the Editor:

Alex Garcia! What a wonderful neighbor, great friend and productive citizen of our Island. And no one could describe him better than Janet Roach.

Eighteen years ago, when my family was thinking of moving from Manhattan to live on Shelter Island year round, with our 3- and 4-year-old children, we sought out Alex for advice and insight. We asked: Did it work for him? Could it work for our family? Alex described what a wonderful place the Island was. He said he could not tell if “it would work for us,” but if I got involved in the fabric of Shelter Island, as he had done, it would be very rewarding. He suggested the library board and PTSA at the school. I took his advice. He was wise and gave so much to better our Island. He will be missed by all who knew him.

MELINA WEIN, Shelter Island

Thank you

To the Editor:

Back in December, the Shelter Island Reporter printed in Community Clips a request for donations for Women Veterans on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary. The response was phenomenal!

Thank you, the ALA, DAR, PTSA and the community for all your donations of scarves, gloves, books, note cards, shampoos, conditioners, lotions, soaps, perfumes, wipes, etc.

The Auxiliary delivered 20 bags to the Beacon House in Bay Shore and over 25 bags to the Women’s Wellness Center at the VA in Northport in time for Valentine’s Day. Both facilities were overwhelmed and so thankful for our gifts. Valentine’s Day for our women vets was special and a highlight because of all your generosity and caring hearts.

In the future, look for our next effort in collecting for our women veterans. Thank you all.

PAM JACKSON, President, American Legion Post 281 Auxiliary, Shelter Island