Letters: Correction, the One Percent and a big thank you

Ferry story correction

To the Editor:

Thank you for writing the article about the large rock South Ferry transported last week and for acknowledging a unique and interesting event that demonstrates how the new vessels have made it possible to get larger-than-ever cargoes to Shelter Island. I do, however, want to correct an important point highlighted in the article.

It was reported, “The truck cleared with only inches to spare before the boat would have been submerged.” Please be assured that there was no time during which the boat or anyone’s equipment was in danger during that move and nothing came close to submerging any part of the boat. Though it was a serious event, and every possible safety precaution was taken, the people and equipment assembled to do the job were fully up to the task.

The part of the operation that had to do with “only inches to spare” occurred as the vehicle carrying the rock was being guided off the boat. The bottom beam of the 70-foot trailer carrying the rock cleared the point at which the platform meets the road by only 2 or 3 inches. In a worst case scenario, the carrying beam could have gotten stuck at that point and we would have had to guide the trailer back onto the boat to try again when the tide came in.

Southside, the vessel used for the rock project, is certificated by the Coast Guard to carry nearly 250,000 pounds of cargo. Even with that load, there would be no risk of any part of the vessel being submerged. The total weight of the tractor-trailer and the rock last week was only about 180,000 pounds. It was, indeed, the heaviest single item we have ever transported, but the three newest boats are designed for such loads and more.

Again, thank you for reporting on this interesting event at South Ferry.

CLIFF CLARK

South Ferry Company

The one percent

To the Editor:

So nobody misses the point: the one percent’s contribution to Shelter Island so far in 2012: a concrete bridge between a master bedroom and a 60-ton imported rock on Ram Island Road and a proposed 10,000-square-foot house with two swimming pools on Nostrand Parkway. Perhaps we need a new business to stroke these outsized pampered egos: a tour bus for visitors to gawk.

Patricia Shillingburg

Shelter Island

Many thanks

To the Editor:

I would like to extend a sincere thank you to all the wonderful people who came to my aid during my recent trips to the hospital and for the cards, flowers and TLC that I received. Your prayers helped too. May God bless you all.

IRENE BYINGTON

Shelter Island