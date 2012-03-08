Legal Advertisements | Week of March 8, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of limited liability company (LLC). Name: GK Sales & Marketing LLC. Articles of Organization filed with Secy. Of State of NY (SSNY) on 12/21/11. Office location: Suffolk County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail copy of process to Box 75, Shelter Island, NY 11964 c/o Jennifer Clark. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

2727-6T 2/2, 9, 16, 23; 3/1, 8

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of BASS CREEK INDIANS, LLC Arts. of Org. filed with the Sect’y of State of NY (SSNY) on 1/6/2012. Office location, County of Suffolk. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, P.O. Box 363, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful act

2737-6T 2/23; 3/1, 8, 15, 22, 29

PUBLIC NOTICE

RESOLVED, that pursuant to Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law, as amended, the Shelter Island Fire District does hereby establish a Capital Reserve Fund to finance the cost of building improvements of the various firehouses.

It is the intent of this board to accumulate $238,487 of the cost of improvements, the maximum cost of which is estimated not to exceed $238,487.

The fire district treasurer is hereby directed to deposit moneys of this reserve fund in a separate bank to be known as the “Building Reserve Fund.”

The fire district treasurer is authorized to invest, from time to time, the moneys of this fund pursuant to Section 6-f of the General Municipal Law.

No expenditure shall be made except upon authorization of the board subject to permissive referendum.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution is subject to a permissive referendum as provided by Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law.

Dated: January 23, 2012

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

Shelter Island, New York

2739-1T 3/8

PUBLIC NOTICE

RESOLVED, that pursuant to Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law, as amended, the Shelter Island Fire District does hereby establish a Capital Reserve Fund to finance the cost of equipment acquisitions.

It is the intent of this board to accumulate $194,008 of the said cost of the equipment acquisitions, the maximum cost of which is estimated not to exceed $194,008.

The fire district treasurer is hereby directed to deposit moneys of this reserve fund in a separate bank to be known as the “Equipment Reserve Fund.”

The fire district treasurer is authorized to invest, from time to time, the moneys of this fund pursuant to Section 6-f of the General Municipal Law.

No expenditure shall be made except upon authorization of the board subject to permissive referendum.

FURTHER RESOLVED, that this resolution is subject to a permissive referendum as provided by Section 6-g of the General Municipal Law.

Dated: January 23, 2012

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

Shelter Island, New York

2740-1T 3/8

LEGAL NOTICE

SHELTER ISLAND FIRE DISTRICT

District is seeking bids for insurance for the year beginning April 1, 2012 and ending March 31, 2013. Call Amber Williams, District Treasurer at 631-749-5155 to receive specs for said bid.

Sealed bids will be accepted at the regular district meeting March 26, at 8 p.m. at district headquarters at 49 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964 or they may be mailed to Amber Williams, District Treasurer, PO BOX 500, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

The Shelter Island Fire District reserves the right to accept, reject or modify any bid received if it determines it is in the best interest of the district.

Jacqueline A.P. Tuttle, Secretary

Shelter Island Fire District

2741-1T 3/8

LEGAL NOTICE

VILLAGE PLANNING BOARD

INCORPORATED VILLAGE

OF DERING HARBOR

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Village of Dering Harbor will hold the MARCH monthly meeting of the Board of Trustees on March 17, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York.

Dated: March 8, 2012

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2742-1T 3/8