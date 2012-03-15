Legal Advertisements: Week of March 15, 2012

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice of formation of BASS CREEK INDIANS, LLC Arts. of Org. filed with the Sect’y of State of NY (SSNY) on 1/6/2012. Office location, County of Suffolk. SSNY has been designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: The LLC, P.O. Box 363, Shelter Island, NY 11964. Purpose: any lawful act

2737-6T 2/23; 3/1, 8, 15, 22, 29

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF SALE

SUPREME COURT – COUNTY OF SUFFOLK

SUFFOLK COUNTY NATIONAL BANK,

Plaintiff, -against-

SHELTER ISLAND GARDENS LAND LLC, ET AL.,

Defendants.

Pursuant to a judgment of foreclosure and sale duly dated 12/30/11, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the SHELTER ISLAND TOWN HALL, FERRY ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY 11964 on APRIL 13, 2012 at 11:00AM, premises known as 29 ST. MARY’S ROAD, SHELTER ISLAND, NY.

ALL that certain plot piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, situate, lying and being in the TOWN OF SHELTER ISLAND, COUNTY OF SUFFOLK AND STATE OF NEW YORK.

District 0700, Section 015, Block 03.00, Lot 012.003. Approximate amount of lien $1,066,115.96 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed judgment.

Index No. 10-02923.

DONALD KITSON, ESQ., REFEREE.

BALFE & HOLLAND, PC.

ATTORNEYS FOR PLAINTIFF

135 PINELAWN ROAD,

SUITE 125 NORTH

MELVILLE, NY 11747

DATED MARCH 6, 2012

2743-4T 3/15, 22, 29; 4/5

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the following hearings will be held by the Shelter Island Zoning Board of Appeals on the 28th day of March, 2012 at the Shelter Island Town Hall, 38 N. Ferry Road, Shelter Island, New York. Applications are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., or thereafter. Applications may be heard in any order.

1) A re-hearing of the application of Robert Ronzoni for multiple variances at 5 Clinton Avenue, Shelter Island Heights, NY, which is Zone “AA reverting to A-Residential” on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/05/02/40.2. Applicant seeks a variance from Section 133-6(B)(5) to construct an air conditioner/heat pump 25’ from the front yard line instead of the required 40’ setback and 7’ varying to 9’ from the side yard line instead of the required 25’ setback. New facts require reopening this hearing.

2) A hearing on the application of Peter and Barbara Lane for a special permit at 84 Peconic Avenue, Shelter Island, NY, which is Zone A-Residential/Near Shore Overlay on the Shelter Island Zoning Map, and specifically described on the Suffolk County Tax Map as 0700/25/01/10. Applicant seeks a special permit pursuant to Section 133-23 to alter a nonconforming structure by constructing a second story living area over the existing dwelling and garage.

All persons wishing to be heard should appear at the aforementioned times and place.

By Order of the

Zoning Board of Appeals

Doug Matz, Chairman

2744-1T 3/15

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE INCORPORATED

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

ON A LOCAL LAW OF 2012 ADOPTING REGULATIONS

PERMITTING THE OVERRIDE OF THE NEW YORK STATE 2%

ANNUAL LIMIT

ON TAX LEVY INCREASES

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Trustees of the Incorporated Village of Dering Harbor will conduct a public hearing on March 17th at 10:00 a.m. regarding a proposed local law of 2012 entitled “Local Law of 2012, a Local Law Adopting Regulations Regarding Tax Levies.”

The purpose of this local law is to adopt regulations for the Village OF Dering Harbor regarding provisions of Chapter 97 of New York State Laws of 2011.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that public hearing will be conducted at the Dering Harbor Village Hall, Locust Point Road, Dering Harbor, New York, and will commence at 10:00 a.m. on March 17th, at which time comments regarding the local law will be taken from the public and interested parties, and that at the close of the public hearing the Board of Trustees may take appropriate action including the adoption of the local law.

Dated: February 6, 2012

Laura Hildreth

Village Clerk

Incorporated Village

of Dering Harbor

Suffolk County, New York

2745-1T 3/15