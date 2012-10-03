Ladies Bowling: Sue Warner scores high, posts game of the year

Donna Clark started week 21 off with a bang. In game one, she bowled an awesome 187 — 76 pins over average and only one open frame. This gave her team, Paint by Numbers, an easy win over the first-place Brick Laying Babes. Donna also scored the high handicap game of the year and the year’s high game over average.

Game two was close with Lisa Goody of the BLBs rolling 38 over average. But Donna teamed up with Pam Jackson and they both went over average and eked out a 22-pin win.

Laura Marcello and Tracy Gibbs of the BLBs combined to go 18 over average and get a win by 18 points in game three.

Paint by Numbers 8, Brick Laying Babes 3.

On Monday, the Fab Five played the Odd Balls. In game one the Odd Balls’ three bowlers, Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert, Lee Oliver and Bev Pelletier, all bowled over average. For the Fab Five, Essie Simovich rolled 17 over average but it was their anchor Jackie Brewer, who ended her game with an emu — four strikes in a row — and 21 pins over average, giving her team a 3-pin win. That’s good clutch bowling!

In game two, the Odd Balls’ trio were all over average again. Pony Girl led her team with a 177, which was 49 over average. Lee was 26 over and Bev 12 over. For the Fab Five, Betty Kontje was 28 pins over average but that was not enough and the Odd Balls took the game by 46.

Game three — the rubber match:º Two of our veteran bowlers, Betty and Audrey Marshall, teamed up to go a stellar 83 pins over average (Betty 39 and Audrey 44). That’s hard to beat. Game three went to the Fab Five by 83.

Fabulous Five 7, Odd Balls 4.

The final night my Guttersnipes played Spares R Us. Game one … my Snipes were sleeping. Spares R Us’s Gretel French, a first-year bowler, had her high game of the year, 166, 48 over average. Ellie Labrozzi was over average, too, and the Snipes lost by more than 100.

The second game had Gretel going over average by 17 and Ellie rolling a nice 193, 37 over average. But then the Snipes woke up. Cathy Driscoll was 17 over, Mary Ellen Gran 5 over and Sue Warner 28 over average. That wasn’t enough and we lost by 4.

Game three had Sue starting off slow with only 37 points in the first three frames, and Jan wasn’t there to yell at her to “perk it up” — but she did anyway: rolling six strikes in a row (I don’t know what that’s called) and a spare in the 10th to get a 225. This was 71 over average and the high game for the ladies. Sue’s scratch series was 543, the new high for this year, and a handicap series of 612 earned her Bowler of the Week.

Guttersnipes 4, Spares R Us 7.

Week 21 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 129 69

Fabulous Five 118 80

Spares R Us 116 82

Odd Balls 11 87

Paint by Numbers 96 102

Guttersnipes 85 113

Rockettes 38 160