Ladies Bowling: Guttersnipes’ Gran grabs honors

Vacation week — and not a lot of coloring.

The first match of the week was the Rockettes vs. Paint by Numbers. The games were all oh-so-close!

Game one was won by the largest margin of the night — 3 pins. Pam Jackson of Paint by Numbers was 9 over average and that was enough to give them the win.

The second game had Donna Clark of the PBNs going 12 over but that wasn’t enough. Fay Rodriguez was 25 over and Corrine Mitchell 9 over, leading the Rockettes to a 1-pin win.

Game three was a 1-pin revenge by the PBNs, led again by Pam’s 16-pin over average. Did you ladies do a recount? Along the way we had a couple of nice splits. Fay made the 5-7 and Pam the 6-7-10.

PBNs 8, Rockettes 3.

On Monday, my Guttersnipes played the Odd Balls. For my Snipes Jan Warner had a nice first game, 21 over average, and I picked up the 3-7 split, but the Odd Balls prevailed. Stephanie “Pony Girl” Tybaert had a 162, 35 over average, and Kelly Michalak was 19 over, giving them an easy 51-pin win.

In game two, the Snipes’ Mary Ellen Gran took control, rolling 163, which was 46 pins over average, and gave her team a 41-point win.

The rubber match had me picking up the 5-8-10 split, on my way to a 179, but again Pony Girl and Kelly rolled over average, giving their team another win.

Odd Balls 8, Snipes 3.

Mary Ellen’s 163 gave her a 562 scratch series, making her Bowler of the Week.

The last match-up of the week was the Brick Laying Babes vs. the Fabulous Five.

Audrey Marshall of the Fab Five started the night off right by going 26 over average and leading her team to a 16-pin win.

In game two, Laura Marcello and Tracy Gibbs, the two members of the BLBs who were there, both had over-average games and won by 21. Jackie Brewer of the Fab 5 rolled a nice 173 game.

The third game was really close. Laura was over average again. But it was Esther Simovich who rolled a “lucky” 13 over average and gave her team a 1-pin win.

Fabulous Five 7, Brick Laying Babes 4.

Week 20 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 126 61

Fabulous 5 111 76

Spares R Us 109 78

Odd Balls 107 80

Paint by Numbers 88 99

Guttersnipes 81 106

Rockettes 38 160