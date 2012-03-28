Ladies Bowling: Fab Fives’ Jackie Brewer bowls ‘em over

Four weeks left.

This week’s bowling started with the fourth-place Odd Balls taking on the fifth-place team, Paint by Numbers. Game one was all about Paint by Numbers’ Donna Clark and Linda Springer. They each had a great game. Donna was 25 over average and Linda was 42 over with a nice 184 game. This gave them an easy game one win.

Game two was a nail-biter with not a lot of “coloring.” Lee Oliver of the Odd Balls was 12 over average and that was enough to give her team a 7-pin win.

The rubber match had a little more coloring. Ginny Gibbs of the PBNs had a turkey (3 strikes in a row) in the 10th, but that was not enough to lift her team over the Odd Balls, as Lee was 20 over average this game.

Odd Balls 7, Paint by Numbers 4.

They both stay in the same positions — fourth and fifth place respectively.

Night two: first-place Brick Laying Babes versus seventh-place Rockettes.

Each team had only two bowlers. The BLBs were represented by Laura Marcello and Tracy Gibbs and the Rockettes had Fay Rodriquez and Corrine Mitchell. Game one had everyone close to their average and the BLBs pulled out a 5-pin win.

Game two had Fay and Corrine both 9 over average but that wasn’t enough as Tracy had a 185, including a turkey, and was 31 over average; Laura was 12 over average.

The third game was very light on the coloring; the highlight was Tracy making the 5-9-7 split. Unfortunately no one got their average. The BLBs won by 4 pins.

BLBs 11, Rockettes 0.

The last match-up of the week was the second-place Fabulous Five versus the third-place team Spares R Us with only 4 points separating the two teams.

In game one Moma P and Amber Williams of Spares R Us were 12 and 15 over average. But the night was about Fab Five’s Jackie Brewer. She started off with a turkey in the first three frames and rolled a 184, 40 over average. She also had some help from Betty Kontje, 12 over, and Essie Simovich, 9 over. The Fab Five took game one easily.

Amber and Moma P were 17 and 18 over average in game two. But again, Jackie led the way for the Fab Five. She had another turkey and rolled a 190, 43 over average. Essie was over again and Donna Cass had a nice game, 26 over average. The Fab Five coasted to another win.

Not as much coloring in game three. Betty had a nice game, 34 over average, and the Fab Five made a clean sweep for the night.

Fab Five 11, Spares R Us 0.

Jackie Brewer’s series with handicap was 592 and she was 64 pins over average, giving her Bowler of the Week for the second time this year.

Week 24 Team Standings

Team Won Lost

Brick Laying Babes 146 74

Fabulous Five 144 87

Spares R Us 129 102

Odd Balls 121 99

Paint by Numbers 111 120

Guttersnipe 100 120

Rockettes 41 190