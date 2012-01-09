Justice Court: January 9, 2012

The following is a list of court cases adjudicated at the January 9 session of Shelter Island Justice Court. Judges Mary-Faith Westervelt and Helen J. Rosenblum were both on the bench.

The reports are compiled from information provided by the court. There was a backlog in releasing the dispositions but the court has now caught up and the latest reports available will continue to appear in coming editions.

JUDGE MARY-FAITH WESTERVELT

Roberto A. Rivera Donaire of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus a state surcharge of $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. He completed 35 hours of community service and received a 90-day license suspension. Charges of driving without a license and failing to stop at a stop sign were dismissed.

Colleen C. Ferran of Southampton was fined $50 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 42 mph in a 30-mph zone. Ms. Ferran completed 20 hours of community service.

A charge of aggravated DWI against Francisco D. Lopez of Southold was reduced to DWI and he was fined $500 plus $400. Mr. Lopez received a one-year conditional discharge. His license was revoked for six months and the court ordered an ignition interlock device for his vehicle. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed.

James H. Pape Jr. of Mattituck was fined $500 plus $205 for boating while intoxicated. He received three years’ probation and a one-year suspension. Mr. Pape completed 280 hours of community service.

Walter Salinas of Central Islip was fined $50 plus $85 for a lane violation and $200 plus $85 for driving without a license.

Ashleigh M. Tate of Shelter Island was fined $150 plus $55 for an equipment violation, reduced from a charge of following a vehicle too closely. A charge of aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree was dismissed on proof.

David R. Salerno of Shelter Island was fined $750 for a building construction violation. A home improvement violation was dismissed.

One defendant was cited as a scofflaw for failure to appear in court.

Fifteen cases were adjourned at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.

JUDGE HELEN J. ROSENBLUM

Four cases were adjourned at the request of the defendants or their attorneys.