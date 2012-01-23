Justice Court: January 23, 2012

The following cases were adjudicated at the January 23 session of Shelter Island Justice Court, with Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt presiding.

Suzanne Brock of Shelter Island was fined $50 for a parking violation, reduced from a lane violation.

Biagio Carlotta of New York City was fined $200 plus $85 for facilitating aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd. Charges of driving with a suspended registration, no inspection certificate and an insurance violation were dismissed.

Jodi S. Cesta of Sag Harbor was fined $50 for a parking violation, reduced from a charge of speeding — 49 mph in a 35-mph zone. She completed 11.5 hours of community service.

Jose R. Guillen of East Hampton was fined $50 plus $55 for driving on unsafe tires. A violation of vehicle height was dismissed.

A bench warrant for failure to appear in court was issued for Cristian Marquez of Patchogue, charged with speeding (41 mph in a 25-mph zone), driving without a license and aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree.

Gary E. McVeigh of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $85 for unlicensed operation, reduced from aggravated unlicensed operation in the 3rd degree. A charge of failure to keep to the right was dismissed.

John C. Sterling III of Shelter Island was fined $300 plus $260 for driving while ability impaired, reduced from driving while intoxicated. His license was suspended for 90 days. Mr. Sterling completed 80 hours of community service.

Charges of failure to keep to the right and a lane violation were dismissed.

Four cases were adjourned until later dates on the court’s calendar — one for a jury trial, two at the request of the defendants or their attorneys and one by mutual consent.