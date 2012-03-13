Islander teen Peter Kropf advances in free-throw competition

Peter Kropf, 13, a Shelter Island eighth grader, won the regional Suffolk County title for his age group on Saturday at the Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Championship at St. Cyril & Methodius Church in Deer Park.

Peter sank 21 of 25 baskets, qualifying him to compete against other county winners from Brooklyn, Queens and Nassau at Chaminade High School in Mineola on Saturday, March 31.

The winner of that contest advances to state competition at West Point late in April.

There were 140 competitors at Saturday’s event in the various age groups, about 10 of whom were in Peter’s category, according to his mother, Andrea Kropf.

To get to last Saturday’s competition, Peter had to win a local meet in Peconic, where he downed 22 of 25 shots; then went on to McGann-Mercy High School, where he sank 19 of his 25 shots.

When he’s not practicing his own free throws, Peter is on the Shelter Island Junior High School basketball team that posted a winning season this year under Coach Rick Osmer. He also is a student assistant working with Coach Brian Doelger with the girls junior high basketball team that at press time was undefeated this year.