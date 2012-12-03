Island Seniors: Senior Sunshine Club

CHANGE OF ADDRESS: Both Vera MacDonald and John L. Oliver have moved off-Island. Their new addresses have been added to the Senior Sunshine Club listing that follows.

I first met Vera in 1997 when her son-in-law, Gerry Siller, was running for Shelter Island Town Supervisor. She was a local columnist for the Suffolk Times, the secretary for the Shelter Island Senior Citizens Association (SISCA) and, by way of Gerry’s candidacy, much involved in Island politics.

Vera, Dorothy Zabriskie, who is now living close to her daughter Nan in Evanston, Illinois, and I became fast friends. We were making the Elderhostel scene in New Jersey and Pennsylvania until 9/11 put an untimely end to our travels.

John Oliver and I go back to the early 1960s when he was the Shelter Island School custodian. We re-connected much later when he became a member of the Silver Circle Club.

Unfortunately John and I shared an addiction to nicotine. He had a connection at the Shinnecock Reservation and made the monthly run to Southampton to buy cartons of cigarettes; I provided the South Ferry tickets. Those were the days — a pack of unfiltered Camels (my brand) for about $3.85 a pack.

Won’t you send a cheery note of encouragement to Vera and John and, with St. Patrick’s Day a week or so away, a Gaelic greeting to all the other members of the Senior Sunshine Club.

If you have hope, you have everything.

• Mr. John Boylan, Beacon House Veterans Center, 14 West Belmont Ave., Bayshore, NY 11760

• Mrs. Onie Byington, Room 48C, San Simeon, Box 2122, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mrs. Yvonne Clark and Mr. “Toots” Clark, P.O. Box 114, C

• Mrs. Hazel Essex, Christian Fellowship House, 369 Split Rock Rd., Syosset, NY 11791

• Mr. “Bud” Fox, P.O. Box 671, H

• Mrs. Martha Granskog, San Simeon, Room 49C, 61700 Rte. 48, Greenport, NY 11944

• Mr. Gordon Gray, The Hampton Center, 64 County Rd. 39, Southampton, NY 11968

• Ms. Barbara L’Hommedieu, Room 221, Sunrise Senior Living, 1 Sunrise Dr., East Setauket, NY 11733

• Mr. Jim Jahrsdoerfer, Sunrise Senior Living, 337 Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills, NY 11746

• Mrs. Vera MacDonald, c/o Bruce MacDonald, 186 Sun Up Trail, Aquebogue, NY 11901

• Mr. John L. Oliver, Avalon Gardens, # 7, Route 25 A, Smithtown, NY 11787

• Mrs. Lillian Stiles, Sunrise Senior Living, Room 127, 39 Forest Ave., Glen Cove, NY 11542

• Mr. Roy Weickert, P.O. Box 877, C

• Mrs. Dorothy Zabriskie, 2400 Colfax Street, #218, Evanston, Illinois 60201