Island Seniors: Contest update…

Last month’s “Down Memory Lane” photo ID contest produced only one winner, Tom Speeches of Ram Island Drive.

Tom called in at 10:56 a.m., Thursday, February 9, the day the photos first appeared in “Island Seniors.” He correctly identified Olive Congdon, Lillian (Babe) Miller and Clarissa Fields in picture #1; Lilly Janick in picture #2 and Edith Daniels in picture #3.

There were two other contest entrants: Dorothy Bloom who called at 2:45 p.m. and Jeanne Woods who called at 6:29 p.m., both on February 9. Dorothy correctly identified three of the five seniors in the photos; Jeanne managed to name only one.

This is the fourth “Down Memory Lane” photo contest to appear in “Island Seniors.” The pictures are from the Nutrition Program’s Congregate Meal, now the Dinner Bell, and date back to 1998.

It is important, I believe, to remember old friends and neighbors. And you, dear reader, appear to share this sentiment.

A note of thanks to Tom, Dorothy and Jeanne for taking the time to participate in the contest.