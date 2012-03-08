Island Calendar: Week of March 8, 2012

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS.

THURSDAY, MARCH 8

Pampered Chef fundraiser, to benefit Shelter Island School senior class, school Home and Careers Room, 7 p.m. RSVP to Mark Palios 749-0302, extension 405.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

Firehouse Annual Steak Night, Heights firehouse, 5 to 8 p.m., $30. Tickets available at Fedi’s, Heights Pharmacy and Shelter Island Hardware.

Fireside Chat: Landscape to Seascape, Mashomack Preserve Manor House, Cornell Cooperative’s Mark Cappellino, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Dessert & coffee. Free for members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

AARP Tax Aide Prep, individual tax assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 for an appointment. Continues every Monday through April 9.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Covenant Players International Ministry, Our Lady of the Isle, 7 p.m. Free will offering. For more information, contact Julius or Gladys Manchise at 749-0543.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 12: Shelter Island School budget session, school library, 6:30 p.m.

March 12: Board of Education meeting, school library, 7 p.m.

March 12: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, main floor, 7 p.m.

March 12: Water Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 13: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 13: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

March 14: Emergency Medical Services Committee, 4 p.m.