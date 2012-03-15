Island Calendar: Week of March 15, 2012

EVERY WEEK…

Alcoholics Anonymous, beginners’ meeting. Fridays, Shelter Island Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m. Open discussion at St. Mary’s, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., lower level, St. Mary’s.

Duplicate bridge group, Thursdays, 12:15 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, 749-0835.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8:15 a.m., Saturdays at 9 a.m. American Legion Hall, $5 per class. Bring water and a mat. Call Maggie, 664-1476.

Karate classes, Recreation Department, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult). $30 month. Legion Hall.

Knitting Club, Library upper level, Thursdays, 5:00 to 6:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg Club, Library upper level, Tuesdays, 4 to 7 p.m.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Temporarily suspended due to library lower level renovation.

Senior Mah-Jongg, Monday & Friday, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Sr. Activity Center, SCAC, 749-1059.

Senior bowling, American Legion Hall, Tuesdays, 1:30 p.m. $2 per game.

Story and a Craft, Saturday mornings, 10:30 a.m., Shelter Island Library.

Youth Center, after school programs, Tuesday through Thursday; open Friday and Saturday nights, 7 to 10 p.m., Legion Hall; open gym on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m..

EVENTS.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

Free the Trees!, Mashomack Preserve, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. 749-1001.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

“Irish Voices,” poetry, prose and songs, the Barn at the Shelter Island Historical Society, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Light Irish fare. Tickets cost $20 at the door for adults, $10 for children under 16, or call 749-0025 to reserve seats.

St. Patrick’s Day Dinner, Mitchell Post 281 of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle parish, two seatings at 5 and 7 p.m. Traditional corned beef and cabbage menu. $15 per person. Call 749-1180 to reserve.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Juniata Choir, in concert at the Presbyterian Church, 1:30 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

AARP Tax Aide Prep, individual tax assistance, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shelter Island Library. Call 749-0042 for an appointment. Continues every Monday through April 9.

American Legion, Mitchell Post 281 regular monthly meeting, Legion Hall, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

SISCA Meeting, wrapped gift auction followed by Zingo. Presbyterian Church, 12 noon. Cancelled.

Cinema 114, “The Quiet Man,” Senior Activity Center, 2:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

Nest Box Project orientation, Visitor Center, Mashomack Preserve, 5:30 p.m. Call 749-1001 to attend.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

March 16: Town Board meeting, 4:30 p.m.

March 17: Trustees’ meeting, Village of Dering Harbor; Public Hearing on local law. Village Hall, 10 a.m.

March 19: Community Land Preservation, 8:30 a.m.

March 19: Conservation Advisory Committee, 7:30 p.m.

March 20: Town Board work session, 1 p.m.

March 21: Deer & Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

March 21: Zoning Board of Appeals work session, 7:30 p.m.