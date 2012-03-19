Island basketball star McGayhey honored by Suffolk Legislature

The honors keep pouring in for Shelter Island basketball star Kelsey McGayhey.

The senior hoopster who recently became the first Island girl to reach 1,000 career points and had her jersey number retired by the high school, was honored with a proclamation at last week’s meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature.

Kelsey finished her high school career last week with a total 1,086 career points. She recorded a scoring average of 23.3 points in her senior campaign. Her season high was 34 points against Smithtown-Christian Jan. 17, 2012, just three points below her career high of 37 points against Southold last season.