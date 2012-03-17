Island Arts: Read all about it!

Islander Don Bindler’s novel, “Assassin for the President,” has just been published in a Kindle e-book edition. The novel can be downloaded for $4.99.

In the book’s listing, Amazon describes the plot this way: “In the wake of new terrorist attacks on the homeland, an angry president launches his own covert action to confront what are believed to be future domestic threats.” Don Bindler comments that the reader gets to be the judge of whether extreme measures, violating the letter of the law, are justified to protect the safety of American citizens.