Island Arts: New book published, artists reception and poetry reading

Hot off the press!

Michaela Muntean’s new book, “Stay: The True Story of Ten Dogs,” has just been published by Scholastic, Inc. and will be available for purchase on April 1.

Written for four- to eight-year-olds, it’s all about a long-time circus performer, Luciano Anastasini, who adopts 10 strays from an animal shelter and gives them a circus home — and a second chance, himself included.

Publishers Weekly describes the prose and photos in the 40-page book as “striking an ideal balance between journalism and storytelling.”

Ms. Muntean is the author of several books, including “Do Not Open this Book!”. She lives on Shelter Island with her husband, Nik Cohn, and their rescue dogs, Beau and Tess.

Her book is illustrated by K.C. Bailey, a photographer, and Stephen Kazmierski, a cinematographer — a husband and wife team who live in Manhattan with their rescue dog, Finney.

The book can also be read on Nook and Kindle.

Town Hall to host artist’s reception

A reception will be held for Island artist Joyce Brian at Town Hall on Saturday, March 24 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Fourteen of her watercolors have been hung in the board room this month, focusing on Shelter Island and Tuscany. The community is invited to attend Saturday’s event.

King reads in Cutchogue

Shelter Islander Hilary Seymour-Cole King will join North Fork poet Vivian Eyre in a poetry reading sponsored by the North Fork Reform Synagogue on Sunday, March 25 at 3:30 p.m.. in the community room at the Cutchogue Presbyterian Church on Main Road.

Ms. King will read from “Love … And Other Poems,” dedicated to the people and places that have meant so much to her — England where she was born and educated; the United States where she worked in advertising in Manhattan and then acquired a summer house on Shelter Island; and Italy, where she renovated a tobacco drying tower into a country home. Ms. King is currently working on her memoirs of a childhood in England during World War II.

Ms. Eyre has enjoyed two successful lives , one as a poet whose work has appeared in several reviews and a second as an advocate for women in business. She is the founder and president of Partners for Women’s Growth, Inc. and has 25 years of human resourcs leadership, serving as vice president of human resources at Macmillan Publishing. Ms. Eyre teaches poetry on the North Fork as well as a Women in Leadership seminar that she developed.

The readings are open to everyone; there is no charge and light refreshments will be served.