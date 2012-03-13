Island Arts: Islanders to perform with Choral Society

The Choral Society of the Hamptons concert, Music of Three Centuries, which will be held on Sunday, March 18 at 5 p.m., will include the voices of four Island singers — Vivian Lindemann, Tom Milton, Mel Mendelssohn and Jack Monaghan.

They are part of the 60-member chorus that will perform John Rutter’s Requiem as well as works by Gabriel Fauré, Charles David Osborne and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The concert will take place at the East Hampton Presbyterian Church at Main Street and David’s Lane. Tickets cost $25, $35 at the door, and $10 for youth, $15 at the door. To obtain tickets, visit the webside at choralsocietyofthehamptons.org, call 204-9402 or contact one of the Islanders above.