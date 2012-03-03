Island Arts: ‘Celebrating Schubert’

“Celebrating Schubert — A Winter Journey” will be performed at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Sunday, March 4 at 3 p.m. Featuring pianist Linda Betjeman and baritone Mel Mendelssohn, the program premiered in January at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport.

Commemorating the 215th anniversary of Franz Schubert’s birth, the program includes eight songs from the renowned Viennese composer’s song cycle, Winterreise (Winter Journey), and several piano solos.

Admission is free but donations will be very welcome.

For more information, call the church office at 749-0805.