Interested in running for school board? You have until April 16

Two school board seats are set to expire this year on Shelter Island and those interested in running must file petitions with the district clerk by April 16. Interested candidates need to secure at least 25 valid signatures in order to have their names placed on the ballot.

Board president Stephen Gessner and member Mark Kanarvogel hold the two seats up for vote this year. It was not immediately clear if either candidate would run again this year.

Voter registration takes place in the school library between 2 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 2, and a formal budget hearing is slated for 6 p.m. Monday, May 7, to be followed by a regular board meeting at 7 p.m.

Voting takes place between noon and 9 p.m. May 15 in the school gym.

jlane@timesreview.com