Girls Basketball: Shelter Island JHS team completes unbeaten season

A determined Shelter Island girls junior high basketball team defeated East Moriches, 32-20, Monday night to complete a perfect 10-0 season.

The girls knew going into the game that on Shelter Island’s home court, they had defeated East Moriches by only 2 points, so they had their work cut out for them, according to guard Kelly Colligan.

The Indians led just 6-4 after one quarter Monday night, but opened up a nine-point lead by halftime and never looked back.

“To be honest, I think we were all quite nervous before the game,” Kelly said. “We knew we would have to give it all this game.”

Kenna McCarthy led the Indians with 12 points and Margaret Michalak added 10 more in Monday’s win.

Check out Thursday’s issue of the Reporter for a recap of the season and coach Brian Doelger’s thoughts on each of his seven players.