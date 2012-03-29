Girls Basketball: Players, coaches win top awards at county dinner

The banquet hall at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook was filled with the best girls basketball players in Suffolk County last Thursday.

And right there among them were three girls from Shelter Island’s Class D champion team.

The varsity team ended its season with a 10-2 record and rewarded for their efforts Thursday were All-League selections Alexis Gibbs and Megan Mundy and League VIII Player of the Year and All-County performer Kelsey McGayhey.

The event marked the first time Shelter Island filled an entire table at a basketball awards dinner. For the Mundys and McGayheys, parents of seniors Megan and Kelsey, it would be the last high school athletics awards dinner ever for their daughters.

While somewhat sentimental, the night was marked by much laughter and camaraderie. It capped a long and successful season that started back in November.

Alexis Gibbs was honored for her rebounding and blocking abilities, along with her strong presence in the paint. Megan’s calm leadership and outside shooting made her stand out.

After the All-Conference awards were presented and Kelsey McGayhey still hadn’t made her way up to the podium, it struck the table that she was about to receive the All County award ­­— her first and Shelter Island’s only such award in at least a decade.

In addition to the county honors, Kelsey also received a plaque commemorating her 1,000 point achievement; the first Shelter Island female ever to do so.

Both varsity coach Peter Miedema and JV coach Brian Doelger received Coach of the Year awards, a testament to their team approach to coaching, which has made Shelter Island a force on the hardwood at both the varsity and JV levels.

“For me, it was a night that made me very proud to be part of the community, seeing what these kids accomplished,” Coach Doelger said. “It continues to amaze me that being such a small school, and given that these kids stretch themselves so thin with all they are involved in, that they are still able to be so successful in so many different areas.”