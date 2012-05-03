Gift of Life Foundation benefit a success Saturday at the Ram's Head Inn

A big turnout made for a successful night for the Gift of Life Foundation Saturday when it held its 12th annual fundraising cocktail party and auction at the Ram’s Head Inn.

Started in memory of Cheryl Hannabury, an Islander from a long line of Islanders, the Foundation raises money to assist East Enders who are suffering from life-threatening diseases. Ms. Hannabury died after a battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Her mother Charlotte was among those at Saturday’s event.

For more details, see the March 8 edition of the Reporter.