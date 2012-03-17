Fundraiser to help Island’s Olympian

Supporters will gather in Greenport Saturday to meet Olympians Amanda Clark of Shelter Island and her sailing partner Sarah Lihan of Florida, who will be competing in the women’s 470 boat races in the 2012 London Summer Olympics.

The fundraiser at Hanff’s Boatyard at 190 Sterling Street will feature a video of the sailors in competition. Both women will be on hand to talk about their experiences and answer questions.

For Ms. Clark, this will be her second Olympic competition. She competed with partner Sarah Chin in the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, China, where the pair placed 12th. In 2004, she was an Olympic sailing team alternate.

This year, Ms. Clark and Ms. Lihan are ranked sixth in the world by the International Sailing Federation.

Saturday’s event will feature food prepared by Chef Dan Mannix and beer and wine provided by Greenport Harbor Brewery, Macari, Pindar and Old Fields vineyards and Clovis Point and Peconic Bay wineries.

Three East End sailing charters will be auctioned to benefit the Clark-Lihan pair known as “Team GoSail.”

Organizers of the event are Ms. Clark’s parents, Ellen and Dennis Clark; Chef Mannix; Pat Mundus; Costello Marine; Nancy Morrow; and Wooden Boatworks.

Tax deductible contributions of $100 can be made at the door on Saturday. The event is slated from 3 to 6 p.m.

Supporters unable to attend who wish to make a contribution should call Ms. Clark’s husband, Greg Nissen, at 749-5444.