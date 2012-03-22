Fate of 10,000-square-foot house in Town Board’s hands

Some neighbors aren’t smiling at the prospect of Richard Tarlow building a more than 10,000-square-foot house on Nostrand Parkway. But according to testimony at Friday night’s Shelter Island Town Board hearing on the application, surrounding properties range as high as 9,500 square feet.

At issue for the Shelter Island Town Board is whether the proposal meets specific criteria that enable granting a special permit to exceed the 6,000 square feet allowed by code, according to town attorney Laury Dowd. She said town code provides specific stipulations that must be considered in granting or denying the special permit. Those provisions are included in the town’s municipal code in section 133.35, Ms. Dowd said. She also noted that if the Town Board does approve the application, it could add conditions to its decision that might mitigate some concerns.

Provisions in the code the Town Board needs to consider include the general suitability of the proposed structure to the area and issues of safety in the neighborhood. The provisions also deal with potential traffic congestion, overpopulation of an area and environmental concerns.

“Every single application for an oversized house has been approved,” Supervisor Jim Dougherty said.

Councilman Paul Shepherd called it a “judgement call.”

That response didn’t sit well with resident Valerie Levenstein, who said there must be a reason the town set 6,000 square feet as a maximum size for houses.

Former supervisor Alfred Kilb Jr. said the reason the code limiting house sizes to 6,000 square feet was adopted was to ease concerns of people who were “yelling McMansion.” When asked by Mr. Dougherty if the law was a “waste of time,” Mr. Kilb said “it always has been.”

The Planning Board issued a letter supporting Mr. Tarlow’s application last month. But engineer Douglas Knight, who reviewed the site plan, sent an open letter to the Town Board in advance of the hearing taking issue with the Planning Board.

He concluded that the proposed structure’s “visual massing is larger than other surrounding homes and is sited inappropriately close to the water.”

In a memo sent to Mr. Dougherty after the meeting, Mr. Knight said he was in attendance at the hearing and would have been able to demonstrate why the Town Board should turn down Mr. Tarlow’s application.

At Tuesday’s work session, Mr. Dougherty announced that Mr. Butler would be filing a rebuttal to Mr. Knight’s claims and noted that the hearing remains open for written comments until March 31. Councilman Peter Reich recused himself from the discussion because Reich/Eklund Construction could be involved in the building of the structure if it’s approved.

jlane@timesreview.com