Editorial: The official end to an era

One sentence tucked quietly into this week’s story on the Shelter Island School District budget marks the end of an era here.

It says that the superintendent’s proposed spending plan for 2012-13 eliminates funding for varsity cross country.

While it’s been several years since the Indians have fielded teams of boys and girls distance runners, it’s not too long ago that cross country was the signature sport on the Island.

Under former coach Cliff Clark, a great distance runner himself who competed internationally and has gone on to coach top-level runners from across the country over the past four-plus decades, both the Shelter Island girls and boys cross country teams won county titles in the 1990s.

Janelle Kraus-Nadeau, one of the greatest athletes the school has ever known, won a state cross country championship in 1995, before later becoming an All-American runner at Wake Forest University. Like Clark before her, Kraus-Nadeau reached the Olympic trials, and unlike her former coach, she did it twice, in two different events.

Kraus-Nadeau’s former teammate, Alexis Hamblet, was an All-State runner in high school.

It’s easy to see where the past few generations of Island runners receive their inspiration, when every single year the Island plays host to elite runners from around the world with the annual Shelter Island 10K race.

Kraus-Nadeau recalled to us this summer the impression left on her from meeting Olympian Grete Waitz, who ran the 10K in 1992.

“It’s an amazing opportunity we have on Shelter Island to see all these great runners up close,” she said. “We may not be exposed to NBA players, but you can meet a legend of U.S. running.”

She added that our Island has a sort of special power that inspires people to run.

“A lot has to do with the environment there,” she said. “The fact that it’s so beautiful. You can just get out there and do it on your own.”

It appears, at least for the time being, that’s what Island students will have to do — go out there and run on their own.

There’s no one person to blame for the situation: District officials tell us they’ve only had “one or two” students interested in running cross country the past few seasons.

Even if the students were to run for another school as a combined team, in these economic times, the district can’t really afford transportation costs for so few students to participate off-Island.

So the proposed budget for 2012-13 includes a $13,000 reduction in inter-scholastic funding and an official cancellation of cross country at our school.

The spotlight now in the fall is on girls volleyball, and in the winter the girls basketball team has had its share of victories in recent years. It all keeps with a tradition of winning on the Island that started two decades ago on the cross country course.

It’s nice to see the athletic success continue, but it’s also sad to see cross country go.