Editorial: Public process?

It has often been said that Americans get the government they deserve. That’s apparently as true on Shelter Island as it is in any other community.

It’s that time of year when taxpayers hold tight to their wallets as the Board of Education mulls the coming year’s budget proposal. But you, dear taxpayer, aren’t paying very much attention.

Only 16 people — mostly teachers and staff — were at the second of the board’s scheduled budget workshops late last month. During a half hour presentation by Superintendent Michael Hynes, who is preparing a budget plan for the School Board to consider, board members made no comment and audience members made very few.

The first budget workshop, held earlier in February, was no different.

Dr. Hynes said later that board members will weigh in after he completes his three-part presentation on March 12. The board has slated April 18 as the date on which it will adopt a final budget proposal. Those are the only board meetings left before the proposal is a done deal, as far as the board is concerned.

With no budget workshops slated between those dates, voters and taxpayers might wonder when board members will weigh in and debate the fine points of Dr. Hynes’s suggestions. Behind the scenes? It’s perfectly legal for one-on-one discussions between the superintendent and individual board members. But for a proposed school budget to garner widespread community support, its evolution as a policy blueprint — a political document written in numbers, in fact — should be a totally open, understandable and even organic process.

Somewhere along the line — before it’s too late to suggest changes — voters should be given the chance to know what board members think.

This School Board and Superintendent Hynes are doing a good job — and they certainly have improved on the opaque budgeting process that was followed here several years ago. But they do seem to be following a path that has become common at school districts everywhere, reducing the potential for controversy by releasing an annual budget proposal piece by piece, without revealing a bottom line until late in the game and without any debate or even discussion.

This is meant only to be a friendly nudge to encourage a more open, transparent decision-making process — especially when it comes to the cutting that’s needed to meet the state’s new 2-percent tax cap.

And this next point is meant to be a tougher message to voters: Even if the board does loosen up, it’s all for naught if you don’t bother to pay attention until the day of the public vote on Tuesday, May 15.