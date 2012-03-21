Court: Eklund sentencing delayed until May 4

The owners of Shelter Island’s Chequit and Ram’s Head inns, James and Linda Eklund, who were due to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court on misdemeanor charges of failing to report required information on a tax return, have had their court date delayed until May 4, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Felony charges against them were previously dropped.

In a case that dates back to October 29, 2005, when Internal Revenue Service agents showed up on the Island to confiscate evidence at the two inns, the Eklunds were indicted in 2010 for under-reporting cash receipts at the Ram’s Head Inn for the years 2000, 2001 and 2003.

The couple reached an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office to end an investigation and plead guilty to misdemeanor rather than felony charges.

Attorney Peter Tomao of Garden City, the Eklunds’ lawyer, said his clients didn’t under-report their net income. But they failed to disclose information regarding a Ram’s Head Inn cash payroll on the tax return for 2001. The amount of the cash payroll would have been a deductible business expense, Mr. Tomao said, noting that cash payments are common in the restaurant business.

There is no way to know whether the employees who received the cash payments declared it on their tax filings, Mr. Tomao said.

The agreement to plead to the misdemeanor charges rather than stand trial enables the Eklunds to “move on with their lives,” the attorney told the Reporter in February.

jlane@timesreview.com