Councilwoman Lewis suggests Shelter Island Heights zoning district

Should Shelter Island Heights have its own zoning district? It’s a question Councilwoman Christine Lewis raised at Tuesday’s Town Board work session.

As liaison to the Zoning Board of Appeals, Ms. Lewis sat through numerous hearings, a majority of which have concerned Heights properties, often dealing with applications to exceed the 40-percent lot coverage allowed by code. That’s because the Heights has many small lots with houses close to one another, she said.

Ms. Lewis suggested a meeting between representatives of the Heights Property Owners Corporation and the Town Board to discuss creating a separate zoning district that would provide for needs unique to their situation.

Councilman Peter Reich said he has some hesitation about the idea because it would take the ZBA and Town Board out of a process that gives them an opportunity to request some mitigation for allowing exceptions to the code. But if there were to be a separate Heights zoning district, he said it should encompass only the lower Heights, where houses are on smaller lots. That’s not the case in the upper part of the Heights, he said.

Supervisor Jim Dougherty said creating a separate Heights zoning district could result in a “ripple effect” with other neighborhoods seeking their own districts.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT NEEDS

Councilman Paul Shepherd told his colleagues that Highway Superintendent and Commissioner of Public Works Jay Card needs to know what money might be available for projects he wants to tackle.

“Does he have laryngitis?” Mr. Dougherty joked.

The councilman said he was raising questions after informal discussions and emails with Mr. Card and didn’t intend to speak for him. But he said since the Highway Department generates money, it should be entitled to some of those revenues for projects that are needed on the Island.

Mr. Dougherty told him that all Mr. Card needs to do is to submit a wish list to the board and he would be put on the agenda to discuss his needs and goals.

PORTABLE PUBLIC TOILETS

Board members are exploring possible sites in the Bridge Street area for placement of Port-o-Sans, with the aim of having the portable public toilets installed by mid-May.

The public toilets have been a longtime request of Dory owner Jack Kiffer and other merchants in the area.

The board is looking into where to put the units so they serve visitors to the Island without creating eyesores.