Cops: Shelter Island man refused to get out of the road in Greenport

A Shelter Island man was arrested Saturday night for stopping traffic on Front Street in Greenport by walking in the roadway and refusing to leave, Southold Town Police said.

An officer said he observed Thomas Field, 38, walking in the middle of the road, making both eastbound and westbound traffic stop. When the officer asked Mr. Field refused to leave the road and walk on the sidewalk, he refused, police said.

Mr. Field was arrested for disorderly conduct, transported to headquarters, processed and later released on bail. He is expected to return to court at a later date.

He’s no stranger to the court system, having been ordered to pay a fine in Shelter Island Justice Court on a harassment charge last July, according to a previous Reporter story.