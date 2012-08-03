College students heading to Sylvester Manor for spring-break farm work

A group of college students from the New School in New York City and Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs will be coming to Sylvester Manor next week as part of a pilot community service program.

In both cases, officials at the schools contacted Sylvester Manor about a spring break volunteer effort, according to manor executive director Cara Loriz.

“We intend to run with it and develop a spring break program” involving more schools in the future, Ms. Loriz said.

Eight New School student volunteers will be staying at Sylvester Manor over the weekend and early next week, while 10 Skidmore students arrive Sunday and will be staying with Islanders Michel and Lois Kramer Metraux on Shelter Island in a house previously owned by author Leon Uris.

The students will be engaged in “farmyard work,” according to Skidmore organizer Darren Drabek. In his communication with student volunteers, he described the work as not “overly grueling,” but advised students to come equipped with gloves, boots or shoes that can withstand muddy conditions and warm clothing for outdoor work.

The New School students will be at Sylvester Manor through Wednesday morning, Mr. Loriz said. The Skidmore students, while arriving on Sunday, plan to spend Monday touring New York City, before returning to the Island to start their work at the farm Tuesday. They will head for home the following Saturday.

Watch the Reporter for an upcoming story about the students’ experience at Sylvester Manor.