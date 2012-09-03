Business Brief: New manager at Coecles

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard has named David Doody service manager.

Mr. Doody, 51, of Bedford, New York and Shelter Island, is well known to yachtsmen in the marine industry in the Northeast and brings a store of knowledge in both power and sail as well as over 60,000 sea miles to the position.

He has been a sailmaker, rigger, licensed delivery captain, racing sailor, fisherman and cruising sailor. “Most recently I was running my own company representing precision manufacturers to industry in the aerospace, medical and industrial arenas,” he said. A 1985 graduate of Wittenberg University, he is a member of the New York Yacht Club and the Storm Trysail Club.

“I have known CHMB and the Needhams for 25 years, first as sailmaker to the yard then over the years as a customer with my own boats, with other boats owned by friends or as a consultant,” Mr. Doody commented. “I have always had the highest respect for the company, its craftsmen and its customers. I am looking forward to continuing in the tradition of excellence that is Coecles Harbor and helping people who love their boats to take great care of them.

“CHMB is thrilled to have someone of David’s experience and reputation join our team in a management role,” said John Needham, president and co-owner of the marina with brother Peter Needham since 1987. “He will be a huge asset in our never-ending effort to be the best we can be.”

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard is a full service facility on Coecles Harbor offering boat maintenance, repair and restoration. CHMB cares for some of the most beautiful and well-loved yachts in the Northeast. It offers a swimming pool as well as transient and seasonal dockage, moorings and sundries.

The boat-building division, CH Marine, is the builder of the Shelter Island 30 and 38 Runabouts. Hulls number 51 and 52 are under construction and launching soon.

Coecles Harbor Marina and Boatyard is located at 18 Hudson Avenue.