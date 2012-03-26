Bellone to appoint chair of Southold Dems to lead Consumer Affairs

The Suffolk County Legislature is scheduled to vote Tuesday to confirm County Executive Steve Bellone’s choice of Bob Meguin of Southold as the new commissioner of consumer affairs.

Mr. Meguin, a defense attorney and former advisor to county judges, ran unsuccessfully for Southold supervisor on the Democratic line last fall, losing to Republican incumbent Scott Russell.

His appointment won the unanimous approval of the legislature’s government operations committee on March 22.

With the Democrats holding a 12 to 6 advantage on the full legislature, Mr. Meguin’s appointment appears all but certain.

Mr. Meguin’s résumé also includes serving as Babylon budget director and a military policeman. He is currently co-leader of the Southold Town Democratic committee.

The legislature meets in Hauppauge, beginning at 4 p.m.

tkelly@timesreview.com