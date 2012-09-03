Basketball: CYO basketball wrap up

LAURA GURNEY PHOTO | The 5th and 6th-grade CYO basketball team coached by Ian Kanarvogel. Front row, from left, Owen Gibbs, Mason Marcello and Jack Lang; back row, Coach Kanarvogel, Michael Payano, Danny Boeklen, Nicholas Cogan and Luke Gilpin. Missing from photo are Nico Seddio and Eric Thilberg.

The 2011/2012 Catholic Youth Organization basketball season for the fourth grade team was fun, exciting and very instructional, Coach Walter Richards reported this week. Practices were held once or twice a week with games played on Saturdays or Sundays on Shelter Island and away at other schools.

On the 4th grade level, the score is erased every quarter of play although an official score is still kept and recorded by the league. The 4th grade team went 4-2-4.

Games were not lacking for excitement, said Coach Richards. Two were decided by last-minute winning shots and others were very close. Next year’s season looks promising because the team intends to practice more and stay together.

Coach Richards asked fans to visit the website cyons.org next fall for more information.

For the 5th and 6th grade boys, the season was all about learning the basics of the game of basketball, according to Coach Ian Kanarvogel. With no CYO for the boys before, and never having played organized basketball, they had a tough season in terms of winning games. But when it came to development, the boys went above and beyond the coach’s expectations. No matter how tough the game got, the boys never gave up and were just as eager to learn and play as they were on the very first day, Coach Kanarvogel said.

“I had an absolute blast coaching these boys this year and can’t wait for next year,” Coach Kanarvogel added.