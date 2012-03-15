50 YEARS AGO

Volunteers have busy weekend

Shelter Island’s volunteer firemen and rescue team had one of their busiest weekends in months last Saturday and Sunday. It included an emergency call, a house fire and a dinner dance … there was a mad scramble to clean up the dishes before the Art Kelly band arrived. • MARCH 17, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Island may be star again

Shelter Island may star on the big screen again. The Island is being eyed for scenes in an MGM feature film … a romantic mystery involving the East End’s wealthier set and starring Rob Lowe … And there is an added bonus. Managers said that there will be need for plenty of extras. • MARCH 19, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

New highway department building

The Town Board named five people to a committee to recommend a site and design for a new highway department building … for years, highway superintendents … have been telling the Town Board that the department’s building on South Ferry Road — a former bean packing plant -— was falling apart and not worth fixing up because it was inadequate. • MARCH 21, 2002