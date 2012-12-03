50 YEARS AGO

Legionnaires to be feted

The Mitchell Post Legion Auxiliary will entertain members at dinner … March 15, in celebration of the Legion’s 44th birthday. Topping the menu will be roast beef — the Legionnaires’ favorite dish — either rare, medium or well done … There will be a charge of $1 per person to help meet expenses. • MARCH 10, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Route 114 to be closed to heavy trucks

New York Avenue local truck route will be established … Town Board members were not pleased at the prospect of dealing with rerouted truck traffic through at least two summers. • MARCH 12, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Newest town planner

The Planning Board’s newest member may also be the youngest to have served on the panel in a long time. Without comment or fanfare, the Town Board … appointed 27-year-old lifelong Islander Ray Congdon … Mr. Congdon commented, “People around town are trying to get the younger people involved so they don’t lose grasp.” • MARCH 14, 2002