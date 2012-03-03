50 YEARS AGO

Osprey’s Nest

Comments heard … following Colonel Glenn’s three-time trip around the world …“What are they going to do on the moon? Nothing there.” “I hope they don’t launch those damned things from Shelter Island!” • MARCH 3, 1962

25 YEARS AGO

Editorial

It’s school budget time again, surely the one time of the year when Shelter Island gets the community’s undivided attention…we think the Board of Education played its cards right this time when it set up a budget review committee that will include five Island residents…By allowing members of the citizenry to participate actively in the school budget procedure, the Board of Education has established…a reliable checks and balances system. • MARCH 5, 1987

10 YEARS AGO

Sherman on Shelter Island

Through yet another re-drawing of legislative district lines, we might find ourselves removed from the North Fork and plopped into the South Fork. Don’t panic, it’s happened before and somehow, this tiny little Island has survived …“It just makes sense” [my mother-in-law] insisted. “We aren’t South Forkers. We’re ragg and flannel; they’re linen and taffeta. We’re fried fish dinners and Friday night home games, they’re lobster quiche and celebrity softball.” • MARCH 7, 2002