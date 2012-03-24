A quarter more to ride Mitchell Park carousel?

Greenport Village officials discussed Monday night raising the cost of a ride on the carousel in Mitchell Park to $2.25, an increase of 25 cents.

Village administrator Dave Abatelli said that although the carousel committee opposes a fee hike, he believes the move is an opportunity to increase revenue. The carousel brings about $80,000 into the village annually, he said.

But Mayor David Nyce said he opposes the increase.

“If it’s making money, then I don’t think we should be raising rates,” he said.

The Village Board took no action on the proposal.

jennifer@timesreview.com