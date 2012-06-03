This week in Island history: Drafting students in contest

10 Years Ago

Building a better bridge to learning

Five Shelter Island students answered a challenge to from Brookhaven National Laboratory to compete with students from 24 schools throughout Suffolk County to design models that demonstrate strength in withstanding stresses to the structures. In 2002, the team included Joe Theinert, Thomas Petersen, George Mamukashvili, Daniel Clark and Shota Manukashvili. They were in teacher Jack Reardon’s drafting class.

Postscript: First Lieutenant Joseph Theinert, 24, had a hero’s homecoming to Shelter Island in June 2010 after he died in an IED explosion near his patrol in Kandahar, Afghanistan.

20 Years Ago

School renovation project gets under way

A $4.8 million renovation project that had been stalled by foul weather began to move forward as steel erection work could be undertaken. When the work was finished in 1993, students and staff had a new library, computer, music and art rooms, science lab, and several additional classrooms. The additions provided for the concept of three schools within one building, creating space for a true middle school program.

Postscript: The FIT Center was recently renovated to bring it in to compliance with State Education Department standards for school facilities. The center never received a certificate of occupancy from the state before it opened more than 10 years ago. It now complies with all applicable fire and building safety codes.

30 Years Ago

Town debates special causeway zoning district

Following a U.S. Department of the Interior survey identifying the Ram Island Causeways and Section 9 in Hay Beach as coastal barriers, Town Board members began examining limits to construction in those areas. The federal government warned that within a few months, federal flood plain insurance would be unavailable to those who wanted to build in those areas. Many residents urged quick work to embrace the federal standards, but ultimately, the Town Board delayed action pending more research.

Postscript: After more than a year and a half of worry, work, discussion and debate, the Town Board in December 2011 adopted rules to limit development on the Ram Island causeways. The new causeway rules don’t replace enforcement of the existing wetlands code on the causeways but they do restrict new lots to five acres and limit building size.

40 Years Ago

Legion marks 50th anniversary

American Legion Mitchell Post 281celebrated its 50th anniversary in grand style at the Legion Hall with a number charter members in attendance. Post members paid tribute to the auxiliary for its contributions to making programs thrive. Among the charter members at the gala were Ed Payne, Otto Zabel, Walter King, Henry Dickerson, Thomas McNamara and Irving Franklin Clark.

Postscript: The post still is the center of activities for Legionnaires, but was acquired by the town in 2008 and is used for many community activities. Work is under way to restore it to its former glory. A new boiler has been installed and roofing work is next on the agenda.