What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of March 1, 2012

FIREHOUSE STEAK

The Shelter Island Fire Department will hold its very popular, annual steak dinner on Saturday, March 10 at the Heights firehouse, with continuous serving between 5 and 8 p.m. The cost is $30, which includes a New York strip steak and all the traditional trimmings, dessert and beer, wine or soda. Tickets are limited but available at Shelter Island Hardware, Fedi’s Market and the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy.

LANDSCAPE TO SEASCAPE

Mashomack Preserve will host a fireside chat with Mark Cappellino, Cornell Cooperative Extension’s storm water specialist, at the Manor House on Saturday, March 10 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. When it rains, runoff can cause problems — in some case closing beaches and shellfish beds. Mr. Cappellino will explain the connection between landscaping and the effects on the bay. Dessert and coffee will be served during his presentation. Call 749-1001 to pre-register. The program is free to members of the Nature Conservancy, $5 for non-members.

SAVE THE DATE

Mark the calendar for a joint dinner to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, on Saturday, March 17, sponsored by Mitchell Post 281 of the American Legion and Our Lady of the Isle parish. There will be two seatings at the legion, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fred Ogar will prepare the traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner. The cost is $15 per person and will benefit the Shelter Island Food Pantry. Call 749-1180 to reserve a place.

COLLIGAN TO SPEAK AT WCC

The Women’s Community Club will host guest speaker Jim Colligan at its luncheon meeting on Tuesday, March 6 at 12 noon in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church. His topic, “Animal Photography As Seen Through the Eyes of National Geographic,” will be illustrated with about 75 photos. This is the third time he has been invited back to the WCC. Bring a sandwich and a mug. Coffee, tea and dessert will be provided. A non-perishable contribution for the Shelter Island Food Pantry, housed at the church, or a monetary donation would also be appreciated.

HOME CARE COURSE

The Senior Citizens Affairs Council will offer a one-week Home Care Course, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Senior Activity Center, starting Monday evening, March 5 and continuing through Friday, March 9. The course instructor is Lois Charles RN and participants will learn the skills needed to care for aging family members at home. The program is free and open to all Shelter Island residents. For more information and to register, call 749-1059.

JAMMING AT THE MANOR

Sylvester Manor is hosting a new musical program — a Community Folk Jam — every Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. Just bring your instruments, songs and voices and join the manor’s work-songers.

The weekly jam is free and open to all, beginning musicians included. If you’ve never jammed or played folk music, you can come early at 7 p.m. for a group music lesson on folk fundamentals ($10 per person). For more information, call Brian Dolphin at 646-408-7151.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor will continue its showing of classic films with a Deborah Kerr Weekend on Friday and Saturday, March 2 and 3. “The End of the Affair” will play on Friday, followed by “From Here to Eternity” on Saturday. Showtime is 8 p.m.; tickets are $5 at the door. Special Dinner and a Movie packages are available for $28 at the American Hotel, Page at 63 Main, Phao and Dockside.

PUPPET THEATRE

All Hands Productions will put on “The Reluctant Dragon” at the Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre in Sag Harbor on Saturday, March 3 in two performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The theatre is located at 4 Hampton Street, which is behind Christ Episcopal Church at Route 114 and East Union Street. Tickets are $10, $9 for members and grandparents and $5 for children under 3. For more information, call 725-4193.

CELEBRATING IRELAND

Canio’s in Sag Harbor will host cookbook author Margaret Johnson on Saturday, March 3 at 3 p.m., who will talk about her latest book, “Flavors of Ireland: Celebrating Grand Places & Glorious Food.” Part recipe collection, part travel guide, part history, the book delves into the ingredients that shape the country’s cooking.

At 5 p.m., poet Marc Cohen will lead a celebration of the work and life of one of the New York School’s most admired writers, poet Gerrit Henry, with a reading from “The Time of the Night” published last year. Mr. Cohen will be joined in his tribute by publishers Roseanne Wasserman and Eugene Richie, artist Connie Fox and poets Susan Baran, Star Black and Thomas Breidenbach.

VEGETABLE GARDENING

The Peconic Land Trust and Sandra Menasha, a vegetable specialist with the Cornell Cooperative, will host a program on Saturday, March 3 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the trust’s Charnews Farm on Youngs Avenue in Southold. Participants will learn how to sow seeds indoors and hear about strategies for transplanting seedlings. The cost is $5 and reservations are requested. Call PLT at 283-3915, extension 19. The program will take place rain or shine.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

Mars will be closer to the earth on March 3 than at any time during the rest of the year. Weather permitting, view this fourth planet from the sun through the powerful telescopes at the Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road in Southold, from 9 p.m. until 12 midnight. The suggested donation is $5, $3 for children. If in doubt about the weather for viewing, call the Custer Institute at 765-2626.

VOLUNTEER FOR NFCT

The North Fork Community Theatre is looking for volunteers to work during its run of “How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” which will open on Thursday night, March 15 and run for three weekends, closing with a Sunday matinée on April 1. Ushers and stage crew are needed as well as help with refreshments and in the box office. All volunteers see the musical for free.

If interested, contact Mary Motto Kalich at 917-334-6639 or email her at marymotto@yahoo.com.