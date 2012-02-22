What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of February 23, 2012

‘CELEBRATION OF LIFE’

The 12th annual Cheryl Hannabury Memorial “Celebration of Life” cocktail party will be held on Saturday, March 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ram’s Head Inn. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction and silent auction.

A list of items for the popular live auction can be found at facebook.com/islandgiftoflife. This is the year’s major fundraiser for the Island’s Gift of Life Foundation, which provides financial assistance and related support services for patients on the East End with life-threatening diseases. Tickets are $35, which includes an open bar until 9 p.m., and will be sold at the door. Tickets for the 50/50 raffle are $10 each.

RECREATION PROGRAMS

The town’s Recreation Department will offer two introductory courses starting in March — the martial art of Kendo and making silver jewelry with PMC (precious metal clay).

A free introduction to Kendo will be held on Wednesdays for eight weeks, starting March 7, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Youth Center — taught by Sensei Mark and Misao Grivas and Michael Kinsey. The only cost is $40 for the bamboo sword. Pre-registration is not required. After two months the course will continue for a fee, based on participation.

Artist Betsy Colby will show students how to create jewelry using fine silver PMC, starting Tuesday, March 6 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Youth Center and continuing for three weeks. The cost, $120, includes 16 grams of PMC. If there is interest, the class may be continued for an additional five weeks. Pre-register with Garth Griffin at 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

THE PAMPERED CHEF

Take part in a live cooking demo featuring Pampered Chef products at a fundraiser for the Shelter Island School’s senior class on Thursday, March 8 at 7 p.m. in the school’s Home and Careers Room. Unlike watching the food networks, you can taste the finished recipe and enjoy a dessert, too. Let class advisor, Mark Palios, at 749-0302, extension 405, know by Monday, March 5 if you can attend. If you can’t, but would like to support the seniors, you can order online at pamperedchef.biz/chefdonnal. Type in “Senior Class” as the organization name.

ART WORKS FOR TEENS

The Shelter Island Library, in cooperation with other North Fork libraries, is offering a series of programs in the arts in March and early April for teens ages 12 and older.

The Mattituck Library will host a program on sculpture on Thursday, March 1, conducted by Ellen Goldstein, followed by the art of illustration with Dennis McDermott at the Cutchogue Library on Thursday, March 8. Both are hour-long programs, starting at 6 p.m. Registration is required; call Mattituck at 298-4134 and Cutchogue at 734-6360.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AFRICAN AMERICAN READ-IN

Canio’s Cultural Cafe and the John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will host the 23rd National African American Read-In on Saturday, February 26 at 5 p.m.

Bring a short excerpt of a favorite work by an African American author — fiction, poetry and non-fiction are all welcome. Participants do not need to read to attend.

Refreshments will be served after the reading. The event is sponsored by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers (NCTE) and the NCTE.

AT THE BAY STREET THEATRE

The Picture Show at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theatre will celebrate Black History Month with the screening of “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” on Friday, February 24 and “The Color Purple” on Saturday, February 25.

Showtime is 8 p.m. and tickets are $5 at the door. Dinner/Movie packages are available at the American Hotel, Page at 63 Main, Phao and Dockside.

VISUAL PROPAGANDA

“The Battle for People’s Minds” will explore how commercials, posters and film constantly impact our decision making. Professor Michael Edelson’s lecture and screening about visual propaganda will take place at the Floyd Memorial Library in Greenport on Sunday, February 26 at 1:30 p.m. The program is free and open to everyone. For more information call 477-0660. The library is located at 539 First Street.

‘OLIVER TWIST’ AT GUILD HALL

Alec Baldwin will host a screening of David Lean’s second adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “Oliver Twist” at the John Drew Theatre at Guild Hall in East Hampton on Saturday, February 25 at 7:30 p.m.

The program, co-sponsored by the Hamptons International Film Festival and Guild Hall, will also feature writer Jon Robin Baitz in a discussion following the film with Mr. Baldwin about literary adaptations.

Admission is $17; tickets are available at the box office three hours prior to curtain or by calling 324-0806.

VIEWING MERCURY

If the weather permits, Saturday, February 25 will be a good time to see Mercury, which will be far enough away from the sun’s glare to be seen after sunset through the powerful telescopes at the Custer Observatory on Main Bayview Road in Southold. Viewing will take place between 7 p.m. and midnight. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626. The suggested donation is $5, $3 for children.