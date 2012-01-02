What's Happening on Shelter Island: Week of February 2, 2012

POET TO SPEAK AT WCC

Shelter Islander Hilary King, author of “Love … And Other Poems,” will be the guest speaker at the Tuesday, February 7 meeting of the Shelter Island Women’s Community Club and will read selections from her book. The monthly luncheon meeting will be held in Fellowship Hall at the Presbyterian Church at 12 noon. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Bring a sandwich and a mug; coffee, tea and desserts will be provided. A donation or something non-perishable for the Food Pantry, housed at the church, would also be most welcome.

SUPER BOWL AT THE LEGION

Watch the Super Bowl at American Legion Hall on Sunday, February 5, starting at 6 p.m. and enjoy a buffet of pulled pork, hot and mild chicken wings, hamburgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, chili, green salads, pasta salads, chips and dip and more — all for $15 per person. Legion members, auxiliary members, boosters and guests are welcome.

SPACE ODYSSEY

Watch the Shelter Island Cub Scouts compete in the pack’s annual Space Derby, which will be held in the Shelter Island School gym on Saturday, February 4. Registration is at 1 p.m.; the race begins at 2 p.m.

ACROSS THE MOAT

AT THE PICTURE SHOW…

Bay Street Theatre’s classic movie show will continue on February 3 and 4 with a Charles Dickens weekend in celebration of the bicentennial of Dickens’ birth. “David Copperfield” will be shown on Friday, “Oliver Twist” on Saturday —both at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door. The theatre is located on the Long Wharf in Sag Harbor.

SATURDAY STARGAZING

The Custer Institute and Observatory, Main Bayview Road in Southold, will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, February 4 for guided tours of the night sky (weather permitting) through its powerful telescopes. The suggested donation is $5 for adults, $3 for children under 14. If in doubt about the weather, call 765-2626 before setting out.

ALL ABOUT ‘DOUBT’

North Fork Community Theatre concludes its run this weekend of “Doubt: A Parable” by John Patrick Shanley. The play’s characters struggle to understand what kind of damage “doubt” as well as “certainty” can do.

Performances are on Friday and Saturday, February 3 and 4 (8 p.m.) and Sunday, February 5 (2:30 p.m.). Tickets are $15; call 298-NFCT to order. NFCT is located at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck.

‘HOW TO USE A CHART’

The Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present a boating seminar on Saturday, February 11 at 1 p.m. at West Marine on Old Country Road in Riverhead. Participants will learn about chart symbols, navigation aids, latitude and longitude and how to lay out a safe course. They will also receive a Maptech waterproof flip-fold, “Chart Symbols and On-the-Water Guide,” to take on board. The seminar course costs $45 including the cost of the manual. To reserve a space, call Captain Fred Roffe at 728-3721 or visit pbps.us.

‘THREE TALL WOMEN’

Edward Albee’s Pulitzer prize-winning play, “Three Tall Women,” will be presented in a staged reading by the Naked Stage company at East Hampton’s Guild Hall on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. The program is free. Guild Hall is located at 158 Main Street. For more information, call 324-0806.